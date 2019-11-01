Air India in latest schedule update once again postpones planned service on Mumbai – Hong Kong route, as latest launch date is now set on 21JAN20, instead of 21DEC19. Planned daily Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service remains unchanged for the moment.
AI316 BOM0820 – 1635HKG 788 D
AI311 HKG1800 – 2150BOM 788 D
Air India further postpones Mumbai – Hong Kong launch to January 2020
