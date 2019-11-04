Virgin Atlantic further modifies A340-600 service in Jan 2020

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 01/02NOV19’s schedule update once again extended Airbus A340-600 service. Based on the update, the A340-600 is now scheduled to operate until 08JAN20, 3 days later than previously planned. The A340 is scheduled to operate on London Heathrow – Atlanta route from 07NOV19 to 08JAN20.



VS103 LHR0920 – 1415ATL 346 D

VS104 ATL1750 – 0655+1LHR 346 D