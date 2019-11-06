Druk Air Tokyo schedule variations from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines’ representative Druk Asia recently filed operational schedule for planned Tokyo Narita service, scheduled from 02SEP20, subject to Government Approval. Based on schedule listing on Druk Asia website, the airline appears to have modified planned Paro – Bangkok – Tokyo Narita route, which would see the airline’s Airbus A319 aircraft arriving and departing Tokyo at night-time.

KB610 PBH0930 – 1340BKK1440 – 2215NRT 319 37
KB611 NRT2315 – 0345+1BKK0445+1 – 0700+1PBH 319 37

In the GDS and Druk Air’s website, the airline continues to list following schedule.

KB610 PBH1130 – 1550BKK1650 – 0025+1NRT 319 37
KB611 NRT0400 – 0735BKK0835 – 1050PBH 319 4
KB611 NRT0400 – 0735BKK0830 – 1045PBH 319 1

Further modification remains likely.

