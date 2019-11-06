oneWorld member S7 Airlines from December 2019 plans to offer new seasonal service to Switzerland, with Moscow Domodedovo – Geneva route. From 17DEC19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
S73707 DME0540 – 0735GVA 73H 6
S73707 DME1115 – 1310GVA 73H 24
S73707 DME1710 – 1905GVA 73H 7
S73708 GVA0825 – 1420DME 73H 6
S73708 GVA1400 – 1955DME 73H 24
S73708 GVA1955 – 0150+1DME 73H 7
S7 Airlines adds Moscow – Geneva service from Dec 2019
