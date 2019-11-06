British Airways NW20 Preliminary Long-Haul changes as of 01NOV19

British Airways in recent schedule update extended schedule listing into winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Preliminary changes as follow. Note majority of the comparison is based on NW20 vs NW19, unless otherwise stated.



London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 25OCT20 787-9 replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Houston eff 25OCT20 BA195/194 787-9 replaces 777-200ER (Overall 2 daily 787-9)

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 25OCT20 1 of 3 daily operated by 787-8, as BA135/134, replacing 777-200ER/787-9



Additional changes to be filed in the next few months.