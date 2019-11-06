Air Astana in the first quarter of 2020 plans to expand Airbus A321neo LR service, covering international flights from Almaty. Planned A321neo LR operation between 01JAN20 and 28MAR20 and its frequencies as follow.
Almaty – Beijing Capital eff 02JAN20 3 weekly
Almaty – Dubai eff 30DEC19 5 weekly
Almaty – Istanbul eff 08JAN20 1 weekly (2 weekly 19JAN20 – 18MAR20)
Air Astana expands A321neo LR network in 1Q20
