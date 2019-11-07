Hawaiian expands Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda flights from late-March 2020

Hawaiian Airlines in summer 2020 season is increasing Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda service, with the addition of 7 weekly flight as HA863/864, subject to Government Approval. Overall service will increase from 11 to 18 weekly, effective 28MAR20.
HA863 HNL1300 – 1715+1HND 332 D
HA457 HNL1510 – 1925+1HND 332 D
HA855 HNL1745 – 2200+1HND 332 x357
HA864 HND2015 – 0830HNL 332 D
HA458 HND2120 – 0935HNL 332 D
HA856 HND2355 – 1215HNL 332 x357
