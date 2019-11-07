Air Europa expands CanaryFly codeshares in 4Q19

Air Europa at the launch of winter 2019/20 season expanded codeshare partnership with CanaryFly, covering additional 7 routes. From 28OCT19, planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Air Europa operated by CanaryFly
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Lanzarote
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Santa Cruz de la Palma
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Tenerife North
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Valverde
Tenerife North – Fuerteventura
Tenerife North – Lanzarote
Tenerife North – Valverde
