Air Arabia expands A321neo LR network in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Air Arabia in the first quarter of 2020 plans to expand Airbus A321neo LR aircraft service, as additional 3 routes will see the 215-seater aircraft operating, replacing A320 on certain flights. Planned new A321neo LR operation and its corresponding frequency as follows.

Sharjah – Gassim eff 12MAR20 1 weekly
Sharjah – Multan eff 18JAN20 1 weekly (4-5 weekly from 01FEB20, 1 daily from 01MAR20)
Sharjah – Shiraz eff 10MAR20 1-2 weekly