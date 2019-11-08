China Eastern since mid-October 2019 expanded codeshare partnership with Delta, covering additional routes within the US. Planned codeshare routes went into effect on 14OCT19 (or earlier) as follows.
China Eastern operated by DELTA
Atlanta – Dallas/Ft. Worth
Atlanta – Las Vegas
Atlanta – Orlando
Atlanta – San Jose CA
Atlanta – Washington Dulles
Detroit – Dallas/Ft. Worth
Detroit – Las Vegas
Detroit – Orlando
Detroit – Portland OR
Detroit – San Jose CA
Detroit – Washington Dulles
Los Angeles – San Jose CA
Seattle – Las Vegas
Seattle – Orlando
Seattle – Portland OR
Seattle – San Jose CA
Seattle – Washington Dulles
China Eastern expands Delta domestic US codeshares in 4Q19
