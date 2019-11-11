Shanghai Airlines opens Xi’An – Budapest reservations from late-Dec 2019

Shanghai Airlines over the weekend opened reservation for additional service to Hungary, with the launch of Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An – Budapest route. From 30DEC19, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route twice weekly.



FM809 PVG1100 – 1335XIY1540 – 1930BUD 789 14

FM810 BUD2135 – 1335+1XIY1555+1 – 1810+1PVG 789 14



The airline also plans to operate Shanghai Pu Dong – Chengdu – Budapest route from 31DEC19, this route is not filed in the GDS at time this post goes to press.