Ural Airlines further revises Moscow – Mumbai service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ural Airlines in recent schedule update further modified planned service to Mumbai, in summer 2020 season. Latest revision sees the airline revert to Moscow Domodedovo – Mumbai service, instead of Moscow Zhukovsky – Mumbai. This route is scheduled to commence on 30MAR20, with Airbus A320neo operating 4 times weekly.

U6757 DME1745 – 0300+1BOM 32N 14
U6767 DME2305 – 0820+1BOM 32N 25

U6758 BOM0405 – 0830DME 32N 25
U6768 BOM0925 – 1350DME 32N 36

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.