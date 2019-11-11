Ural Airlines further revises Moscow – Mumbai service in S20

Ural Airlines in recent schedule update further modified planned service to Mumbai, in summer 2020 season. Latest revision sees the airline revert to Moscow Domodedovo – Mumbai service, instead of Moscow Zhukovsky – Mumbai. This route is scheduled to commence on 30MAR20, with Airbus A320neo operating 4 times weekly.
U6757 DME1745 – 0300+1BOM 32N 14
U6767 DME2305 – 0820+1BOM 32N 25
U6758 BOM0405 – 0830DME 32N 25
U6768 BOM0925 – 1350DME 32N 36
