Air New Zealand in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for service to Tonga, as leased EVA Air 777-300ER aircraft scheduled to operate Auckland – Nuku’alofa route, one-round trip each in December 2019 and January 2020.
NZ270 AKL0800 – 1100TBU 773 13DEC19 / 24JAN20
NZ273 TBU1230 – 1530AKL 773 13DEC19 / 24JAN20
Air New Zealand schedules leased EVA Air 777 service to Tonga in NW19
Posted
Air New Zealand in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for service to Tonga, as leased EVA Air 777-300ER aircraft scheduled to operate Auckland – Nuku’alofa route, one-round trip each in December 2019 and January 2020.