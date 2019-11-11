S7 Airlines adds Moscow – Irakleion service in S20

S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to add Moscow Domodedovo – Irakleion service, as the airline expands service to Greece. From 26APR20, Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 will operate this route 3 times weekly, increasing to 6 from 01JUN20 to 28SEP20. Following schedule effective for the month of May 2020.



S73697 DME1155 – 1615HER 73H 7

S73697 DME1235 – 1655HER 32A 2

S73697 DME1320 – 1740HER 32A 5



S73698 HER1720 – 2130DME 73H 7

S73698 HER1745 – 2155DME 32A 2

S73698 HER1830 – 2240DME 32A 5



Service operates 6 weekly (Day x3) from 01JUN20 to 28SEP20, 4 weekly (Day x134) from 29SEP20, 3 weekly (Day 256) from 19OCT20.