Air Transat April 2020 Last A310 scheduled service revision as of 08NOV19

Air Transat in recent schedule update further modified Airbus A310 operation for the month of April 2020. Latest adjustment now sees last scheduled A310-300 service on 26APR20/27APR20, Quebec City – Paris CDG route (instead of Roatan to Montreal on 27APR20).



TS112 YQB2015 – 0900+1CDG 313 26APR20

TS113 CDG1045 – 1230YQB 313 27APR20



Other planned last A310-300 service for various routes also saw modification in the past few weeks

Montreal – Marseille 24APR20 (25APR20 from MRS)

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre 29MAR20

Montreal – Samana 26APR20

Quebec City – Cancun 26APR20

Quebec City – Puerto Vallarta 09APR20

Quebec City – Punta Cana 18APR20

Toronto – Manchester 30MAR20 (31MAR20 from MAN)

Toronto – Porto 29MAR20 (30MAR20 from OPO)

Toronto – Samana 29MAR20