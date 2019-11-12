Norwegian in last week’s schedule update removed Madrid – New York JFK schedule, for summer 2020 season. Previously this route was scheduled 4 times weekly on/after 29MAR20. Reservation is no longer available.
DY7703 MAD2025 – 2230JFK 789 x246
DY7704 JFK2355 – 1305+1MAD 789 x246
Norwegian removes Madrid – New York service from late-March 2020
