Lufthansa in winter 2019/20 season continues to lease SunExpress Germany 737-800 aircraft to support its operation out of Frankfurt. For winter 2019/20 season, SunExpress Germany 737-800 aircraft operates following Lufthansa service.
Frankfurt – Oslo 2 daily
Frankfurt – Rome 1 daily
Frankfurt – Valencia 3 daily
Lufthansa leased SunExpress Germany 737 operations in W19
Posted
Lufthansa in winter 2019/20 season continues to lease SunExpress Germany 737-800 aircraft to support its operation out of Frankfurt. For winter 2019/20 season, SunExpress Germany 737-800 aircraft operates following Lufthansa service.