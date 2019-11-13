AeroMexico expands Seoul service to daily from Feb 2020

AeroMexico in the first quarter of 2020 further expands Mexico City – Seoul Incheon route, as the airline introduces 7th weekly frequency from 04FEB20. Previously reported, the airline is gradually adding 5th and 6th weekly flight in December 2019.



This route is operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.



AM090 MEX2310 – 0600+2ICN 788 D

AM091 ICN1225 – 1050MEX 788 x4

AM091 ICN1305 – 1130MEX 788 4