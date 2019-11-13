Himalaya Airlines W19 network adjustment as of 08NOV19

Himalaya Airlines in recent schedule update modified its winter 2019/20 season schedule. Latest adjustment as of 08NOV19 as follows.



Kathmandu – Abu Dhabi eff 12NOV19 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Kathmandu – Changsha eff 20NOV19 1 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 13NOV19)

Kathmandu – Dubai Planned service resumption from 13NOV19 has been removed, previously listed as 2 weekly flights. Dubai will continue to be served via Bus connection through Abu Dhabi

Kathmandu – Guiyang eff 19NOV19 1 weekly A320 (This service is only listed in the OAG)

Kathmandu – Nanchang eff 26DEC19 1 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 14NOV19)