Southwest Airlines in Spring 2020 plans to offer Houston Hobby – Cozumel service, subject to Government Approval. The airline plans to operate this route twice daily with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, effective from 08MAR20.
WN795 HOU1150 – 1400CZM 73W D
WN797 HOU1800 – 2005CZM 73W D
WN798 CZM0900 – 1130HOU 73W D
WN796 CZM1455 – 1725HOU 73W D
Southwest adds Houston Hobby – Cozumel service from March 2020
