Norwegian adds new Trans-Atlantic routes to Chicago / Denver in S20

Norwegian in summer 2020 season is introducing expanded Trans-Atlantic service for Chicago and Denver, announced by the airline on Tuesday 12NOV19. Planned new routes include the following.



Paris CDG – Chicago O’Hare eff 01MAY20 5 weekly (4 weekly from 24SEP20)

DY7153 CDG1215 – 1405ORD 789 x37

DY7154 ORD1605 – 0700+1CDG 789 x37



Service operates Day x237 from 24SEP20.



Rome – Chicago O’Hare eff 03JUN20 4 weekly (3 weekly from 20SEP20)

DY7157 FCO1320 – 1630ORD 789 135

DY7157 FCO1545 – 1855ORD 789 7



DY7158 ORD1830 – 1030+1FCO 789 135

DY7158 ORD2055 – 1255+1FCO 789 7



Day 7 is operated by Norwegian Air Sweden aircraft. Service operates Day 467 from 20SEP20.



Rome – Denver eff 31MAR20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 02MAY20 to 01OCT20)

DY7173 FCO1330 – 1645DEN 789 246

DY7174 DEN1845 – 1300+1FCO 789 246



Day 6 operates from 02MAY20 to 01OCT20, Day 2 operates until 29SEP20. This route is operated by Norwegian Air Sweden aircraft.