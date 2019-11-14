Air France boosts San Francisco service from May 2020

Air France in this week’s schedule update is expanding Paris CDG – San Francisco route, as the airline adds 3rd daily service during peak season in summer 2020. AF086/087 will operate from 04MAY20 with following frequency and aircraft variations.



04MAY20 – 30MAY20 77W Day 156

01JUN20 – 13JUN20 77W Day 146

15JUN20 – 28JUN20 77W Day x35

29JUN20 – 06SEP20 77W Daily

07SEP20 – 26SEP20 772 Day x37

28SEP20 – 24OCT20 772 Day 146



AF084 CDG1020 – 1245SFO 388 D

AF082 CDG1555 – 1820SFO 77W D

AF086 CDG1820 – 2050SFO 77W D



AF083 SFO1520 – 1105+1CDG 388 D

AF085 SFO2025 – 1620+1CDG 77W D

AF087 SFO2300 – 1855+1CDG 77W D



AF082/085 operated by 777-300ER instead of -200ER from 29JUN20 to 30AUG20. The 4-class 777-300ER will operate AF086/087 from 04MAY20 to 06SEP20, switching to 3-class -200ER from 07SEP20.