Austrian S20 US service changes; new service to Boston

Austrian in summer 2020 season is adjusting North America operations, including the launch of Boston service, announced by the airline yesterday. The airline in summer season is also reducing service to Los Angeles while Miami is cancelled in summer season.



Vienna – Boston eff 29MAR20 4 weekly 767 (6 weekly from 22APR20)

OS091 VIE1325 – 1630BOS 76W x1

OS092 BOS1815 – 0825+1VIE 76W x1



Day 35 operates from 22APR20.



Vienna – Chicago O’Hare eff 22APR20 777-200ER service increases from 5 to 7 weekly, instead of 767/777 mix

OS065 VIE1030 – 1355ORD 772 35

OS065 VIE1045 – 1355ORD 772 x35



OS066 ORD1620 – 0825+1VIE 772 x35

OS066 ORD1620 – 0835+1VIE 772 35



Vienna – Los Angeles eff 22APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

OS081 VIE1010 – 1325LAX 772 x35

OS082 LAX1515 – 1200+1VIE 772 x35



Vienna – Miami eff 29MAR20 Service suspended in summer season

OS097 VIE0955 – 1510MIA 76W x135

OS098 MIA1645 – 0900+1VIE 76W x135