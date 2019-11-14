Ukraine International Airlines in recent schedule update further modified Kyiv Borispil – Bangkok route, which sees the removal of this route in summer 2020 season. Last flight is scheduled to depart Kyiv on 26MAR20, with Boeing 777-200ER.
The airline previously filed 3 weekly flights during summer season.
PS271 KBP2010 – 0945+1BKK 777 367
PS272 BKK1125 – 1740KBP 777 147
Ukraine International discontinues Bangkok in S20
