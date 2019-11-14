Korean Air S20 Europe/Russia service changes as of 14NOV19

Korean Air on Thursday (14NOV19) filed various changes for Europe and Russia during summer 2020 season, effective from 29MAR20. Latest adjustment as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 4 weekly (6 weekly from 01JUN20. Frequency unchanged)

Seoul Incheon – Barcelona eff 31MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG Seasonal 8th weekly service (KE903/904 with 747-8I on Saturdays 02MAY20 – 26SEP20) cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Vienna eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 4 weekly (5 weekly from 27APR20. Frequency unchanged)

Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces 737-800 (29MAR20 – 31MAY20) and A330-200 (01JUN20 – 24OCT20)

Seoul Incheon – Zagreb eff 31MAR20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces A330-200, 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Zurich eff 31MAR20 Service resumption, 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 3 weekly