Mainland Chinese Carriers 4Q19 Hong Kong service changes

Mainland Chinese carriers since late-October 2019 filed service changes for flights to Hong Kong, due to on-going situation. The following is the list of changes as of mid-November 2019. Additional changes, including schedules in the first quarter of 2020, is likely in the next few weeks. All frequencies listed below may see modifications for certain dates.

Air China

Beijing Capital – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 17DEC19 Reduce from 6 to 4 daily (5 daily from 01DEC19), A321 operating, instead of A321/330 mix

Chengdu – Hong Kong eff 27OCT19 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Tianjin – Hong Kong 07NOV19 – 30NOV19 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly, 737-700 replaces -800

China Eastern

Hangzhou – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 03JAN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Nanjing – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 20DEC19 Reduce from 7 to 3-4 weekly. A319 replaces A320 for entire winter season

Shanghai Hongqiao – Hong Kong eff 27OCT19 2 daily A321 replaces 1 daily each A320/330

Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong eff 27OCT19 Reduce from 56 weekly to 32-33 weekly. All service operated by A319/320/321 as widebody aircraft such as A330/350 and 777-300ER removed

Wuxi – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 20DEC19 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A320 replaces A321 for entire winter season

Xi’An – Hong Kong 11NOV19 – 07DEC19 Reduce from 7 to 5-6 weekly

China Southern

Beijing Daxing – Hong Kong eff 27OCT19 A320 replaces A321, 1 daily

Shenyang – Hong Kong 07SEP19 – 21DEC19 3 weekly service cancelled (Reservation not available from 22DEC19 to 28MAR20)

Wuhan – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 29NOV19 Reduce from 7 to 4-6 weekly (Reservation not available from 30NOV19 to 31DEC19)

Yiwu – Hong Kong 30OCT19 – 03JAN20 2 weekly service cancelled

Juneyao Airlines

Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 04NOV19 – 10JAN20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Shandong Airlines

Jinan – Hong Kong 04NOV19 – 31DEC19 Reduce from 7 to 3-4 weekly

Shanghai Airlines

Shanghai Hongqiao – Hong Kong 07NOV19 – 10JAN20 737-800 replaces A330-300 (Except 20DEC19)

Shenzhen Airlines

Quanzhou – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 30NOV19 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Wuxi – Hong Kong 26OCT19 – 31DEC19 1 daily service cancelled

Spring Airlines

Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 17NOV19 – 16DEC19 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tibet Airlines

Lhasa – Hong Kong Planned 3 weekly service from 01NOV19 postponed to 01DEC19. Reservation not available on/after 01DEC19

Xiamen Airlines

Fuzhou – Hong Kong 08OCT19 – 31DEC19 1 daily service suspended (Reservation not available from 01JAN20 to 28MAR20)

Hangzhou – Hong Kong 26OCT19 – 31DEC19 1 daily service suspended (Reservation not available from 01JAN20 to 28MAR20)

Quanzhou – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 26NOV19 / 31DEC19 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service suspended

Xiamen – Hong Kong 08OCT19 – 31DEC19 1 daily service suspended (Reservation not available from 01JAN20 to 28MAR20)



For the month of November, Xiamen Airlines is only operating Wuyishan – Hong Kong route, twice weekly (representing overall reduction from 26 to 2 weekly). Previously reported on Airlienroute, the carrier continues to postpone planned Beijing Capital – Hong Kong service, now scheduled on 01JAN20, although reservation remains unavailable.