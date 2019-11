Thai AirAsia increases Bangkok – Hong Kong flights in 1Q20

Thai AirAsia in the first quarter of 2020 plans to increase Bangkok Don Mueang – Hong Kong service, as the airline filed additional 4 weekly flights in late-October 2019, as FD500/501. Overall service will increase from 21 to 25 weekly, from 15JAN20 to 28MAR20.

FD508 DMK0635 – 1015HKG 320 D

FD500 DMK1000 – 1340HKG 320 x246

FD504 DMK1530 – 1915HKG 320 D

FD502 DMK1755 – 2130HKG 320 D



FD509 HKG1045 – 1250DMK 320 D

FD501 HKG1440 – 1625DMK 320 7

FD501 HKG1440 – 1640DMK 320 135

FD505 HKG2010 – 2215DMK 320 D

FD503 HKG2220 – 0020+1DMK 320 D