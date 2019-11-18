Corsair in last week’s schedule update accelerated planned Airbus A330-900neo service on Paris Orly – Newark route. Previously scheduled from 24OCT20, the A330-900neo is now scheduled to operate this daily flight from 01SEP20, replacing A330-200.
SS916 ORY1800 – 2025EWR 339 D
SS917 EWR2245 – 1200+1ORY 339 D
Corsair moves forward A330-900neo Newark service to Sep 2020
