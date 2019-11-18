Aegean Airlines last week moved forward planned A321neo operation, now scheduled from January 2020, instead of late-March 2020. For winter 2019/20 season, the A321neo to operate following service.
Athens – London Gatwick 21JAN20 – 27MAR20 A3606/607 (3 weekly)
Athens – London Heathrow 19JAN20 – 28MAR20 A3608/609 (1 daily)
Athens – Munich 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily
Additional changes remain possible.
Aegean Airlines moves forward A321neo service to January 2020
Posted
Aegean Airlines last week moved forward planned A321neo operation, now scheduled from January 2020, instead of late-March 2020. For winter 2019/20 season, the A321neo to operate following service.