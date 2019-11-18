Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines in the week of 17NOV19’s OAG schedules update filed one-time Moscow Sheremetyevo – Taipei Song Shan schedule, which would see Airbus A330-200 aircraft operating. Planned schedule as follows.
N42931 SVO2135 – 1430+1TSA 332 26NOV19
N42932 TSA1225 – 1855SVO 332 01DEC19
Nordwind Airlines files one-time Moscow – Taipei Song Shan schedule in 4Q19
Posted
Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines in the week of 17NOV19’s OAG schedules update filed one-time Moscow Sheremetyevo – Taipei Song Shan schedule, which would see Airbus A330-200 aircraft operating. Planned schedule as follows.