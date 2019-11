Air France resumes Paris Orly – Algiers service in 1Q20

Air France last week opened reservation for Paris Orly – Algiers route, as the airline plans to operate 4 weekly flights from 02JAN20. The Skyteam member last offered this service until September 2007, which it operated daily A320 flight at the time.



Current schedule is listed until 28MAR20, operated by Airbus A319 aircraft.



AF9454 ORY0840 – 1050ALG 319 4

AF9454 ORY0940 – 1150ALG 319 2

AF9454 ORY1000 – 1210ALG 319 7

AF9454 ORY1350 – 1600ALG 319 6



AF9455 ALG1210 – 1430ORY 319 4

AF9455 ALG1310 – 1530ORY 319 2

AF9455 ALG1340 – 1600ORY 319 7

AF9455 ALG1720 – 1940ORY 319 6