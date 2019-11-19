Korean carrier T’Way Air from late-December 2019 plans to offer Seoul Incheon – Shenyang service, where the airline schedules daily operation. Boeing 737 aircraft to operate this route from 22DEC19.
TW613 ICN0010 – 0100SHE 737 D
TW614 SHE0200 – 0430ICN 737 D
T'Way Air adds Seoul – Shenyang service from late-Dec 2019
