Turkish carrier Pegasus in summer 2020 season plans to offer Dalaman – Kyiv Zhulyany route, initially operates one weekly flight from 26APR20. This route, operated by Boeing 737-800, will increase to 3 weekly from 02JUN20.
PC1745 DLM2340 – 0215+1IEV 738 247
PC1746 IEV0255 – 0525DLM 738 135
From 26APR20 to 01JUN20, service operates on Day 7 from Dalaman, Day 1 from Kyiv.
Pegasus adds Dalaman – Kyiv link from late-April 2020
Posted
Turkish carrier Pegasus in summer 2020 season plans to offer Dalaman – Kyiv Zhulyany route, initially operates one weekly flight from 26APR20. This route, operated by Boeing 737-800, will increase to 3 weekly from 02JUN20.