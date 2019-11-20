Uganda Airlines last week added new route to Kenya, which saw the inaugural of Entebbe – Mombasa service. First flight commenced on 11NOV19, on board CRJ900 aircraft. Mombasa, the host city of Routes Africa 2019 (December 8 – 10), receives Uganda Airlines’ flights 3 times weekly.
UR340 EBB1400 – 1550MBA CR9 5
UR340 EBB1700 – 1850MBA CR9 7
UR340 EBB1910 – 2100MBA CR9 2
UR341 MBA1620 – 1810EBB CR9 5
UR341 MBA1930 – 2120EBB CR9 7
UR341 MBA2130 – 2320EBB CR9 2
Uganda Airlines adds Mombasa service from Nov 2019
Posted
Uganda Airlines last week added new route to Kenya, which saw the inaugural of Entebbe – Mombasa service. First flight commenced on 11NOV19, on board CRJ900 aircraft. Mombasa, the host city of Routes Africa 2019 (December 8 – 10), receives Uganda Airlines’ flights 3 times weekly.