Etihad Airways and Pakistan International Airlines starting next week will resume codeshare partnership. From 26NOV19, planned codeshare partnership covers following routes.
ETIHAD operated by Pakistan International Airlines
Abu Dhabi – Islamabad
Abu Dhabi – Lahore
Abu Dhabi – Peshawar
Pakistan International Airlines operated by ETIHAD
Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam
Abu Dhabi – Bahrain
Abu Dhabi – Chicago O’Hare
Abu Dhabi – Colombo
Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt
Abu Dhabi – Islamabad
Abu Dhabi – Karachi
Abu Dhabi – Lahore
Abu Dhabi – Los Angeles
Abu Dhabi – Madrid
Abu Dhabi – Moscow Domodedovo
Abu Dhabi – Washington Dulles
Abu Dhabi – Zurich
The two carrier’s previously codeshare partnership discontinued in late-October 2018.
Etihad / Pakistan International resumes codeshare partnership from late-Nov 2019
