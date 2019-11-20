Etihad / Pakistan International resumes codeshare partnership from late-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Etihad Airways and Pakistan International Airlines starting next week will resume codeshare partnership. From 26NOV19, planned codeshare partnership covers following routes.

ETIHAD operated by Pakistan International Airlines
Abu Dhabi – Islamabad
Abu Dhabi – Lahore
Abu Dhabi – Peshawar

Pakistan International Airlines operated by ETIHAD
Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam
Abu Dhabi – Bahrain
Abu Dhabi – Chicago O’Hare
Abu Dhabi – Colombo
Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt
Abu Dhabi – Islamabad
Abu Dhabi – Karachi
Abu Dhabi – Lahore
Abu Dhabi – Los Angeles
Abu Dhabi – Madrid
Abu Dhabi – Moscow Domodedovo
Abu Dhabi – Washington Dulles
Abu Dhabi – Zurich

The two carrier’s previously codeshare partnership discontinued in late-October 2018.