Delta discontinues Haiti service in Jan 2020

Delta Air Lines in January 2020 is discontinuing service to Haiti, launched in 2009. The airline plans to operate last Atlanta – Port-au-Prince route on 09JAN20. For the month of December 2019, the Skyteam member mainly operates Boeing 737-700 aircraft on daily basis.



Delta first added New York JFK – Port-au-Prince route on 20JUN09, which was suspended in late-April 2019. Atlanta – Port-au-Prince route was introduced in April 2012.



Following schedule is effective 03DEC19 – 20DEC19.



DL685 ATL1103 – 1410PAP 73W D

DL684 PAP1505 – 1831ATL 73W D