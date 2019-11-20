Delta discontinues Haiti service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Delta Air Lines in January 2020 is discontinuing service to Haiti, launched in 2009. The airline plans to operate last Atlanta – Port-au-Prince route on 09JAN20. For the month of December 2019, the Skyteam member mainly operates Boeing 737-700 aircraft on daily basis.

Delta first added New York JFK – Port-au-Prince route on 20JUN09, which was suspended in late-April 2019. Atlanta – Port-au-Prince route was introduced in April 2012.

Following schedule is effective 03DEC19 – 20DEC19.

DL685 ATL1103 – 1410PAP 73W D
DL684 PAP1505 – 1831ATL 73W D