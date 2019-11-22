SAS Sep/Oct 2020 US service changes

SAS on Thursday (21NOV19) filed service changes to the US for late-September and October 2020, which includes service entry of Airbus A321neo LR. Configuration of the A321neo LR is J22W12Y123.



Planned changes as follow. Note the term “service increase” is based on comparison of 21NOV19 vs 14NOV19’s schedule update for Sep/Oct 2020.



Copenhagen – Boston eff 26SEP20 Service increases from 4 to 6 weekly. A321neo LR operates on 2 of 6 weekly flights (Day 36), replacing A330, until 17OCT20 (Selected week sees A321neo LR operates 3 weekly)

Copenhagen – Miami eff 18SEP20 A330-300 operates 6 weekly, increase from 2 weekly

Copenhagen – Newark eff 18SEP20 Increase from 13 to 14 weekly

Oslo – Miami eff 21SEP20 2 weekly A330-300 (Previously filed 1 weekly from 30SEP20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Miami eff 19SEP20 Seasonal service moves forward to late-September 2020, 2 weekly A330-300