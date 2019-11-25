Juneyao Airlines adds Manchester service from late-March 2020

Juneyao Airlines at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to extend its European network to the UK, as the airline extends 3 of 7 weekly Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki service to Manchester. Service will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from 30MAR20, with local traffic rights on Helsinki – Manchester sector.



HO1607 PVG0055 – 0600HEL0730 – 0830MAN 789 135

HO1608 MAN1000 – 1505HEL1635 – 0635+1PVG 789 135