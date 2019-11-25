Juneyao Airlines adds Manchester service from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Juneyao Airlines at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to extend its European network to the UK, as the airline extends 3 of 7 weekly Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki service to Manchester. Service will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from 30MAR20, with local traffic rights on Helsinki – Manchester sector.

HO1607 PVG0055 – 0600HEL0730 – 0830MAN 789 135
HO1608 MAN1000 – 1505HEL1635 – 0635+1PVG 789 135