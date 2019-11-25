Virgin Atlantic S20 London Heathrow service changes as of 23NOV19

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 23NOV19’s schedule update filed additional changes for long-haul service at London Heathrow, for summer 2020 season. Planned changes as follows.



London Heathrow – Delhi eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily. VS302/303 initially operated by A330-300, switching to 787-9 from 15MAY20

VS302 LHR0955 – 2300DEL 789 D

VS300 LHR2200 – 1115+1DEL 789 D



VS303 DEL0200 – 0700LHR 789 D

VS301 DEL1320 – 1810LHR 789 D



London Heathrow – Johannesburg eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9

London Heathrow – Lagos A330-300 replaced by following aircraft

29MAR20 – 31JUL20 A340-600 (Overall A340 service extended into summer 2020)

eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB



London Heathrow – Los Angeles eff 19APR20 VS023/024 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9 (Planned overall increase from 14 to 17 weekly from 29MAR20 unchanged)

London Heathrow – New York JFK A350-1000XWB operating service scheduled 2-3 daily in summer season (Planned reduction from 42 to 35 weekly unchanged, 33 from 10JUN20, unchanged)

London Heathrow – San Francisco

eff 03APR20 Increase from 13 to 14 weekly

eff 15MAY20 VS019/020 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9



Previously reported changes:

London Heathrow – Boston eff 29MAR20 2 daily service operated by A330-300, replacing 787-9

London Heathrow – Havana eff 09JUN20 2 weekly A330-300, replacing London Gatwick service

London Heathrow – St. Lucia – Tobago eff 14JUN20 1 weekly A330-200 service cancelled. Tobago re-routed via Antigua (Overall service to St. Lucia will be cancelled)

London Heathrow – Seattle eff 29MAR20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, 787-9 operating