Virgin Atlantic earlier this month launched codeshare partnership with WestJet, covering the latter’s service between London and Canada, as well as various domestic routes within Canada. Planned codeshare routes will gradually commence between 19NOV19 and summer 2020 season.
Virgin Atlantic operated by WestJet
Calgary – Abbottsford
Calgary – Comox
Calgary – Edmonton
Calgary – Fort McMurray
Calgary – Grande Prairie
Calgary – Kamloops
Calgary – Kelowna
Calgary – London Gatwick
Calgary – Nanaimo
Calgary – Penticton
Calgary – Regina
Calgary – Toronto
Calgary – Vancouver
Calgary – Victoria
Calgary – Winnipeg
Calgary – Yellowknife
Halifax – London Gatwick
Halifax – St. John’s NFLD
Halifax – Toronto
Toronto – Deer Lake
Toronto – Edmonton
Toronto – Fredericton
Toronto – London ON
Toronto – London Gatwick
Toronto – Moncton
Toronto – Montreal
Toronto – Ottawa
Toronto – Quebec City
Toronto – Regina
Toronto – St. John’s NFLD
Toronto – Sydney NS
Toronto – Thunder Bay
Toronto – Vancouver
Toronto – Winnipeg
Vancouver – Comox
Vancouver – Kelowna
Vancouver – London Gatwick
Vancouver – Nanaimo
Vancouver – Prince George
Vancouver – Terrace
Vancouver – Victoria
Virgin Atlantic / WestJet begins codeshare service from Nov 2019
