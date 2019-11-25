Virgin Atlantic / WestJet begins codeshare service from Nov 2019

Virgin Atlantic earlier this month launched codeshare partnership with WestJet, covering the latter’s service between London and Canada, as well as various domestic routes within Canada. Planned codeshare routes will gradually commence between 19NOV19 and summer 2020 season.



Virgin Atlantic operated by WestJet

Calgary – Abbottsford

Calgary – Comox

Calgary – Edmonton

Calgary – Fort McMurray

Calgary – Grande Prairie

Calgary – Kamloops

Calgary – Kelowna

Calgary – London Gatwick

Calgary – Nanaimo

Calgary – Penticton

Calgary – Regina

Calgary – Toronto

Calgary – Vancouver

Calgary – Victoria

Calgary – Winnipeg

Calgary – Yellowknife

Halifax – London Gatwick

Halifax – St. John’s NFLD

Halifax – Toronto

Toronto – Deer Lake

Toronto – Edmonton

Toronto – Fredericton

Toronto – London ON

Toronto – London Gatwick

Toronto – Moncton

Toronto – Montreal

Toronto – Ottawa

Toronto – Quebec City

Toronto – Regina

Toronto – St. John’s NFLD

Toronto – Sydney NS

Toronto – Thunder Bay

Toronto – Vancouver

Toronto – Winnipeg

Vancouver – Comox

Vancouver – Kelowna

Vancouver – London Gatwick

Vancouver – Nanaimo

Vancouver – Prince George

Vancouver – Terrace

Vancouver – Victoria