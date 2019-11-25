TAP Air Portugal in summer 2020 season plans to resume Lisbon – Montreal route, previously served until October 1994. The airline plans to operate this route 6 times weekly from 23MAY20, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.
TP253 LIS1455 – 1740YUL 32Q x3
TP254 YUL1910 – 0650+1LIS 32Q x3
TAP Air Portugal resumes Montreal service from May 2020
Posted
