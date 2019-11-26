Jazeera Airways in the first quarter of 2020 plans to add new route to Saudi Arabia, which sees the airline offering Kuwait City – Abha route. From 14JAN20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
J9237 KWI1025 – 1235AHB 320 235
J9238 AHB1320 – 1520KWI 320 235
Jazeera adds Abha service from Jan 2020
