American Airlines plans Israel service increase from Oct 2020

American Airlines in winter 2020/21 season filed service increase for Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv route. From 25OCT20, the oneWorld member plans to operate this route on daily basis, instead of 3 weekly. Following schedule is effective from 03NOV20, subject to Government Approval.



AA018 DFW2100 – 1800+1TLV 789 257

AA018 DFW2220 – 1910+1TLV 789 x257



AA019 TLV2205 – 0505+1DFW 789 x136

AA019 TLV2240 – 0515+1DFW 789 136



This route is set to commence on 09SEP20. Further changes to winter 2020/21 schedule remains possible.