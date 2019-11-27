EVA Air in summer 2020 season is doubling service on Taipei Taoyuan – Matsuyama route, effective from 11APR20. Overall frequency will increase from 2 to 4 weekly, on board Airbus A321 aircraft.
BR110 TPE0645 – 1010MYJ 321 x125
BR109 MYJ1120 – 1300TPE 321 x125
EVA Air increases Matsuyama flights in S20
