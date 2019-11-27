TAAG Angola from mid-December 2019 plans to offer service to Nigeria, where the airline schedules Luanda – Lagos route, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. From 16DEC19, this route will be served twice weekly.
DT564 LAD1130 – 1430LOS 73G 15
DT565 LOS1530 – 1830LAD 73G 15
TAAG Plans Lagos launch from Dec 2019
