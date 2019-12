Thai Airways International S20 Europe service changes as of 29NOV19

Thai Airways International in summer 2020 season filed preliminary changes for its European operation, reflected in the booking system in the last few weeks. Planned changes as of 29NOV19 as follows.

Bangkok – Brussels 25MAY20 – 15JUN20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Bangkok – Rome eff 29MAR20 5th weekly service introduced in winter season is maintained in summer. A350-900XWB operating

Bangkok – Vienna 07JUL20 – 09SEP20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating