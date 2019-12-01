Air France S20 Tokyo Haneda service changes as of 29NOV19

Air France in summer 2020 season filed preliminary schedule changes for Paris CDG – Tokyo Haneda route, effective from 29MAR20. Based on schedule and reservation listing as of 29NOV19, the Skyteam member filed frequency increase, from 14 to up to 21 weekly, as the airline filed AF282/281 service, on board 3-class 777-200ER.



29MAR20 – 04MAY20 Day x247 (Day x135 from HND)

05MAY20 – 31MAY20 Day x156 (Day x267 from HND)

01JUN20 – 28JUN20 Day x3 (Day x4 from HND)

29JUN20 – 24OCT20 Daily



AF282 CDG1050 – 0555+1HND 772 x247

AF281 HND0910 – 1445CDG 772 x135



Selected flights may see flights available for booking in higher fare classes only throughout summer 2020 season.