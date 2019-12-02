Biman schedules 787-9 London service from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka route. From 08JAN20, this route will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of current 777-300ER aircraft. The airline previously filed 787-8 operation on/after this date.

BG001 DAC1015 – 1600LHR 789 x124
BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 789 x124

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.