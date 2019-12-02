Biman Bangladesh Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka route. From 08JAN20, this route will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of current 777-300ER aircraft. The airline previously filed 787-8 operation on/after this date.
BG001 DAC1015 – 1600LHR 789 x124
BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 789 x124
Biman schedules 787-9 London service from Jan 2020
Posted
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka route. From 08JAN20, this route will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of current 777-300ER aircraft. The airline previously filed 787-8 operation on/after this date.