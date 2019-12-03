Severstal adds Cherepovets – Antalya route from late-May 2020

Severstal Aircompany during summer 2020 season is adding new service to Turkey, after securing approval to operate Cherepovets – Antalya service. The airline will serve this route with Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft from 23MAY20.



This route will be served once weekly on Saturdays.



D2191 CEE0715 – 1115AYT SU9 6

D2192 AYT1220 – 1620CEE SU9 6