Severstal adds Cherepovets – Antalya route from late-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Severstal Aircompany during summer 2020 season is adding new service to Turkey, after securing approval to operate Cherepovets – Antalya service. The airline will serve this route with Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft from 23MAY20.

This route will be served once weekly on Saturdays.

D2191 CEE0715 – 1115AYT SU9 6
D2192 AYT1220 – 1620CEE SU9 6

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.