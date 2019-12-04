Skyteam member Air Europa in the first quarter of 2020 is adding limited-time service from Mahon, with weekly flight to Santiago de Compostela and Valladolid. Planned service as follows.
Mahon – Santiago de Compostela 04FEB20 – 24MAR20 1 weekly 737-800
UX4686 MAH1525 – 1715SCQ 73H 2
UX4685 SCQ1240 – 1435MAH 73H 2
Mahon – Valladolid 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly 737-800
UX4781 MAH1550 – 1745VLL 73H 6
UX4782 VLL1835 – 2005MAH 73H 6
Air Europa expands Mahon network in 1Q20
